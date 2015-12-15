SAN JUAN Dec 15 David Bernier, who recently stepped down as Puerto Rico's secretary of state, is planning to announce his candidacy for governor of the island on Wednesday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Bernier, a member of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD), has long been seen as a likely successor to incumbent PPD Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla, who announced on Monday he would not seek re-election in November 2016 as the U.S. commonwealth struggles through a $72 billion debt crisis.

According to the source, Bernier was at a family residence in Patillas, a rural southeastern town, on Tuesday. He was planning to stay through Wednesday, at which time he would announce plans to run for governor against rivals from the New Progressive Party (PNP), who include Ricky Rossello, the son of a popular ex-governor, and Pedro Pierluisi, Puerto Rico's representative in Congress.

The source added that details about the announcement remained fluid. A representative for Bernier could not be reached for immediate comment.

News of Bernier's announcement was first reported by newspaper El Nuevo Dia.

Garcia Padilla had faced low public approval ratings and eroding support within his own party amid tense debt restructuring talks with creditors and a federal corruption probe involving people with ties to his administration. The PPD is seen as an underdog in next year's election against the PNP, but Bernier, 38, is viewed as a fresh face who may be able to rally support.

"Not that we would have a sure victory, but at least with Bernier the party would have a chance to make its case," one PPD official told Reuters last month, when word of Bernier's potential candidacy gained steam.

In October, Bernier resigned as secretary of state, a post akin to a foreign minister for the island. At the time, he said he would consider pursuing elective office but would not challenge Garcia Padilla's governor seat in a PPD primary.

Bernier is also a former president of the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee.

(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Tom Brown)