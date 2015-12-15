(Adds confirmation from Bernier's campaign team)

By Nick Brown

SAN JUAN Dec 15 David Bernier, who stepped down as Puerto Rico's secretary of state two months ago, plans to announce his candidacy for governor of the financially troubled island on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Bernier, a member of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD), has long been seen as a likely successor to incumbent PPD Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla, who announced on Monday he would not seek re-election in November 2016 as the U.S. commonwealth struggles through a $72 billion debt crisis.

Ana Maria Santiago, Bernier's spokeswoman, said he will announce his candidacy on Wednesday afternoon at his parents' home in Patillas, the southeastern town where he was born.

Bernier will face off against rivals from the New Progressive Party (PNP), who include Ricky Rossello, the son of a popular ex-governor, and Pedro Pierluisi, Puerto Rico's representative in Congress.

Garcia Padilla had faced low public approval ratings and eroding support within his own party amid tense debt restructuring talks with creditors and a federal corruption probe involving people with ties to his administration. The PPD is seen as an underdog in next year's election against the PNP, but Bernier, 38, is viewed as a fresh face who may be able to rally support.

"Not that we would have a sure victory, but at least with Bernier the party would have a chance to make its case," one PPD official told Reuters last month, when word of Bernier's potential candidacy gained steam.

In October, Bernier resigned as Puerto Rico's secretary of state, a post akin to a foreign minister for the island. At the time, he said he would consider pursuing elective office but would not challenge Garcia Padilla's governor seat in a PPD primary.

Bernier is also a former president of the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Tom Brown)