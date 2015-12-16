(Adds quotes from Bernier, background on governor's race)

Dec 16 David Bernier, who stepped down as Puerto Rico's secretary of state in October, on Wednesday announced his candidacy for governor of the financially troubled island.

A member of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD), Bernier has long been seen as a likely successor to incumbent PPD Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla, who announced on Monday he would not seek re-election in November 2016 as the U.S. commonwealth struggles through a $70 billion debt crisis.

Bernier preached unity as he announced his campaign from his parents' house in rural Patillas, the southeastern town where he was born, with his parents and family in tow.

"The political sector in Puerto Rico has caused an extremely polarized environment, and that hurts us a lot as a country," Bernier said, adding that he plans to release a platform next week for how to address Puerto Rico's economic crisis.

"It will not be a strategic plan from a political party; it will be a strategic plan for Puerto Rico," added Bernier, who has never sought elected office.

Bernier will face off against rivals from the New Progressive Party (PNP), who include Ricky Rossello, the son of a popular ex-governor, and Pedro Pierluisi, Puerto Rico's representative in Congress.

Garcia Padilla had faced low public approval ratings and eroding support within his own party amid tense debt restructuring talks with creditors and a federal corruption probe involving people with ties to his administration.

The PPD is seen as an underdog in next year's election against the PNP, but Bernier, 38, is viewed as a fresh face who may be able to rally support.

"Not that we would have a sure victory, but at least with Bernier the party would have a chance to make its case," one PPD official told Reuters last month, when word of Bernier's potential candidacy gained steam.

While the PNP favors making Puerto Rico a U.S. state and has taken a more creditor-friendly stance during restructuring talks, Bernier's party favors Puerto Rico's commonwealth status, and tends to adopt more populist positions.

On Oct. 25, Bernier resigned as Puerto Rico's secretary of state, a post that made him next in line to be governor. At the time, he said he would consider pursuing elective office but would not challenge Garcia Padilla's governor seat in a PPD primary.

Bernier is also a former president of the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee.