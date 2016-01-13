NEW YORK Jan 13 Puerto Rico's long-awaited audited 2014 fiscal statements are close to release and should be ready by the end of January or the beginning of February, an official said on Wednesday.

The U.S. territory is far behind on filing its audited statements and in September was criticized by powerful Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, a Republican, for not having up-to-date audited figures.

"It is in the final stage," Office of Management & Budget Director Luis Cruz Batista told reporters regarding the 2014 fiscal statements. "Auditors need to undertake a process where they need to be satisfied with the necessary information to provide an opinion. They should be ready by the end of this month, first week of February."

