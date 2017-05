Feb 1 Puerto Rico is to release a draft of its unaudited 2014 financial statements in the next few days, Public Affairs Secretary Jesus Manuel Ortiz told reporters on Monday.

The U.S. territory is far behind on filing its audited statements, and in September was criticized by powerful U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, a Republican, for not having up-to-date audited figures.

(Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)