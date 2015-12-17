WASHINGTON The White House on Thursday called for "common sense steps" to help Puerto Rico claw out of its fiscal crisis as it welcomed a commitment by the leader of the U.S. House of Representatives to consider legislation to help the debt-strapped commonwealth.

"We certainly are gratified that the speaker has committed to bringing up legislation early in the new year to give Puerto Rico access to an orderly restructuring regime," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

