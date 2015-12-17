(Adds details, background)
WASHINGTON Dec 17 The White House on Thursday
called for "common sense steps" to help Puerto Rico claw out of
its fiscal crisis as it welcomed a commitment by the leader of
the U.S. House of Representatives to consider legislation to
help the debt-strapped commonwealth.
"We certainly are gratified that the speaker has committed
to bringing up legislation early in the new year to give Puerto
Rico access to an orderly restructuring regime," White House
spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.
House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday he had instructed
committees to work with Puerto Rico's government to come up with
a solution to the island's financial woes, calling for a plan to
be crafted by the end of March.
Puerto Rico, wrestling with $72 billion of debt and a
faltering economy, defaulted on part of its debt in August and
is trying to restructure its borrowings. The island's governor
said on Wednesday the island would default on either its
upcoming payment due in January or a subsequent one in May.
Democrats and Republicans in Congress have been divided on
whether Puerto Rico should be given access to U.S. bankruptcy
laws to help it reorganize its debts.
Earnest said any legislation should give Congress an
oversight role. He also repeated the administration's view that
reforms to Puerto Rico's Medicaid system should be put in place
to help relieve budgetary pressures and again called on
lawmakers to make the island's residents eligible for the
Earned-Income Tax Credit for low- and moderate-income
individuals.
"We believe that would be a common sense package that would
benefit the people of Puerto Rico and allow that government to
dig out of the deep hole that they're facing," he said.
