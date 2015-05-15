UPDATE 3-Azeri bank IBA says debt to be restructured totals $3.3 billion
* Creditors likely to face "haircut" - analyst (Adds fund manager comment)
NEW YORK May 15 Liquidity at Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank (GDB)edged lower to $1.02 billion as of April 30 compared to $1.12 billion at the end of March, the GDB said on Friday.
The bank, which acts as the financing arm of the U.S. territory, publishes its liquidity position every month as a condition of a financing deal with commercial lenders. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Ted Botha)
* Creditors likely to face "haircut" - analyst (Adds fund manager comment)
MILAN, May 12 U.S. private equity fund Elliott has a potential right to take over Italian soccer club AC Milan if loans it gave to the club's new Chinese owners go into default, according to a source and the club's unpublished 2016 accounts.