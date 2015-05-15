NEW YORK May 15 Liquidity at Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank (GDB)edged lower to $1.02 billion as of April 30 compared to $1.12 billion at the end of March, the GDB said on Friday.

The bank, which acts as the financing arm of the U.S. territory, publishes its liquidity position every month as a condition of a financing deal with commercial lenders. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Ted Botha)