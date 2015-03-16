NEW YORK, March 16 The liquidity position of Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank (GDB), the financing arm of the U.S. commonwealth, rose $33 million to $1.23 billion in February, the GDB said in a statement late on Friday.

The rise was the second monthly increase after liquidity dropped 30 percent to $1.09 billion from November to December. Puerto Rico is attempting to arrange a bond deal of up to $2.95 billion by April to improve its liquidity position. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)