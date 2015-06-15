(Adds $428 million in forecast inflows)
NEW YORK, June 15 Liquidity at Puerto Rico's
Government Development Bank (GDB) fell to $777.9 million as of
May 31, down 24 percent from $1.02 billion at the end of the
previous month, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
The sharp drop in liquidity comes ahead of a bond payment of
$655 million that Puerto Rico - struggling with $72 billion in
debt - must make on its general obligation bonds on July 1. The
GDB is Puerto Rico's financing arm.
The bank also expects $428 million of inflows by the end of
June, potentially boosting liquidity. Most of the inflows are
related to loans owed to the GDB by other government entities.
Puerto Rico is trying to raise $2.95 billion in a bond
financing that has been delayed several times over questions
involving repayment. The government is also trying to raise
short-term financing it says it needs to avoid shutting down at
the start of the fiscal year on July 1.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy. Editing by Andre Grenon)