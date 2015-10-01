NEW YORK, Sept 30 Debt restructuring talks over
Puerto Rico's financing arm, the Government Development Bank,
have begun between a group of bondholders and the bank, a source
familiar with the situation said, after the creditors signed
non-disclosure agreements earlier on Wednesday.
GDB chief Melba Acosta said last week the bank would be the
next entity from the commonwealth to engage in restructuring
negotiations, following utility PREPA, which came to a deal with
bondholders in September after about a year of talks.
Puerto Rico officials earlier in September proposed
restructuring $18 billion of debt due in the coming five years
as part of a broad plan to pull the island out of financial
crisis.
The bondholders started negotiations on Wednesday, after the
non-disclosure agreements were signed earlier in the day, said
the source, who requested anonymity because the talks are not
public. It will probably take several days to see whether
negotiations can progress, the source said.
Some investors, or potential investors, which were not
necessarily in that group, had already signed non-disclosures
last week, a separate source familiar with the situation
previously said.
Signing non-disclosure agreements restricts bondholders from
disclosing non-public information and from trading and opens the
way to formal negotiations.
Bloomberg earlier Wednesday reported the talks had started.
The GDB bondholder group consists of investment funds
Brigade, Fir Tree, Solus, Fore Research & Management, Avenue
Capital, Candlewood, and Claren Road, sources previously said.
The individual funds either did not respond for comment or
declined to comment on Wednesday. A spokeswoman for the GDB
declined to comment.
Debt restructuring could take the form of a debt exchange
with new capital added. That could include exchanging notes for
notes in The Puerto Rico Infrastructure Financing Authority
(PRIFA) which could be backed by oil revenues, a source familiar
with the situation said last week.
