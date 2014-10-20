(Adds reference to long-term bond issue)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK Oct 20 Puerto Rico's Government
Development Bank (GDB), the financing arm of the troubled U.S.
commonwealth, will require around $1.3 billion in market
financing by the end of December to meet its liquidity
forecasts, according to a recent update from the GDB.
The refinancing, aimed at shoring up the GDB's liquidity
position, would include $1 billion of a loan made to the Puerto
Rico Highway and Transportation Authority (PRHTA) by the GDB and
the remaining balance of $292 million of $400 million in PRHTA's
short-term bond anticipation notes.
"We will continue to take affirmative measures to strengthen
GDB's liquidity in order for it to perform its statutory
mission," said the GDB's interim president Jose Pagan Beauchamp
in a statement dated Oct. 19.
The GDB is forecasting liquidity of $1.8 billion by the end
of the calendar year when the financing operations are
completed. The commonwealth still has market access and was able
to sell $900 million in short-term notes earlier this month.
However, any sign Puerto Rico may have trouble tapping markets
would be a concern to investors.
The refinancing would use proceeds from a long-term bond
issued through the Puerto Rico Infrastructure Financing
Authority PRIFA, the document said.
Reuters reported on Friday that the GDB, via PRIFA, may try
to refinance the entire outstanding loan to PRHTA, which stands
at around $2 billion, bringing total financing operations to
around $2.5 billion by the end of the year.
PRIFA is considered to have better market access than PRHTA
because it is not subject to the Recovery Act, a law passed
earlier this year that allows some of Puerto Rico's public
coporations to restructure their debt.
Puerto Rico has over $70 billion in debt and is struggling
to produce its first balanced budget in years. The GDB's
liquidity position is important in assessing whether the U.S.
commonwealth can meet its obligations.
The GDB has current liquidity of $1.9 billion, including
cash, bank deposits and unencumbered marketable U.S. government
securities, it said in the liquidity and cash flow update. The
report is part of an initiative to enhance public disclosure and
reflects the bank's position as of October 17.
The GDB's liquidity balance is down from $3.1 billion in the
first quarter of the fiscal year ending Sept. 30
Investors have complained about what they see as a lack of
transparency in Puerto Rico's finances. The new policy of
posting regular liquidity updates appears to be an attempt to
redress that.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; editing by Andrew Hay, Chizu
Nomiyama and Bernard Orr)