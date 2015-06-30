NEW YORK, June 30 Puerto Rico will make a July 1 coupon payment of $645.2 million on its general obligation debt, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Puerto Rico's bonds sold off sharply after Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said over the weekend and again on Monday that the U.S. territory would seek a moratorium on its debt.

Puerto Rico made a final payment of $265.5 million on a $900 million bank loan to a syndicate of banks on Tuesday, according to the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the issue and requested anonymity. (Reporting by Edward Krudy)