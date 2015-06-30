(Adds bond prices)

By Edward Krudy

NEW YORK, June 30 Puerto Rico will make a July 1 coupon payment of $645.2 million on its general obligation debt, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Puerto Rico's bonds have sold off sharply this week after Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said over the weekend and again on Monday that the U.S. territory would seek a moratorium on its debt, which amounts to around $72 billion.

Puerto Rico made a final payment of $265.5 million on a $900 million loan to a syndicate of banks on Tuesday, according to the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the issue and requested anonymity.

A source close to the banking syndicate confirmed a payment had been made to the trustee.

Prices of general obligation bonds, which had been creeping higher after a selloff on Monday and early Tuesday, rallied after news that Puerto Rico would make the payment on July 1.

Benchmark general obligation bonds carrying an 8 percent coupon last traded at 68 cents on the dollar in after-hours trading on Tuesday, up 6.3 percent from a low of 64 cents on the dollar at around midday.

Puerto Rico has around $13 billion worth of general obligation debt outstanding out of its $72 billion in total public debt. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Alan Crosby)