Sept 2 Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro García
Padilla said Wednesday that he hopes the agreement between
Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and a group of its
bondholders represent the "next step towards PREPA obtaining the
necessary liquidity to invest in its infrastructure."
He also said it further confirms the island's commitment to
"work collaboratively with our creditors" to find solutions for
them and the citizens of Puerto Rico.
Puerto Rico's electric power utility PREPA agreed with a
bondholder group to reduce its $9 billion debt, a significant
step towards restructuring the obligations of the U.S. territory
after it defaulted last month.
(Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Diane Craft)