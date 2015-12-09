Dec 8 Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia
Padilla will visit Washington on Wednesday to again ask Congress
for help as the U.S. commonwealth seeks to recover from a nearly
decade-long recession.
Garcia Padilla told a news conference in San Juan on Tuesday
that he and other island leaders, including mayors and labor
leaders, would travel to the U.S. capital to "convince Congress
of the need we have for them to act."
Puerto Rico, confronted by $72 billion in debt and a 45
percent poverty rate, previously asked the U.S. government for
legislative aid, mainly through extending it the bankruptcy
protections enjoyed by U.S. states, and giving it the same
Medicare funding as states.
While the U.S. Treasury and some lawmakers have supported
legislative fixes for Puerto Rico, the efforts have not gained
momentum.
Garcia Padilla said on Tuesday that "it is possible" the
trip will include meetings with Treasury officials.
Puerto Rico narrowly avoided default last week on
constitutionally guaranteed debt but has said that to pay such
debt in the future and fund key government services, it will
need to start defaulting on other debt.
"We have been for months, if not years, doing fiscal
gymnastics, taking away from some pockets to pay into others,"
Garcia Padilla said. "The crisis has been real for quite some
time."
Garcia Padilla's support has eroded during his efforts to
solve Puerto Rico's fiscal crisis. Creditors, alienated by his
demands for cuts on debt repayments, have argued Puerto Rico can
right its ship through smaller government and spending reform.
Voters have also cooled on the governor as the island's
outlook has failed to improve. A recent poll by newspaper El
Nuevo Dia pegged his approval rating at just 12 percent.
Last week, several administration members and businessmen
were indicted on corruption charges, and
influential leaders in his own party have called for him not to
seek a second four-year term in next November's election
.
The governor is expected this week to announce a decision on
whether he plans to seek re-election.
Also on Wednesday, U.S. Treasury Counselor Antonio Weiss
will make a presentation on Puerto Rico's debt at the
Washington-based Peterson Institute for International Economics.
Treasury has said it supports giving Puerto Rico the right
to file for bankruptcy.
