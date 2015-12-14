(Adds background on Puerto Rico restructuring talks, details on
Garcia Padilla's political challenges)
By Nick Brown
SAN JUAN Dec 14 Puerto Rico's unpopular
governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla on Monday said he would not
seek a second four-year term in next November's election, as he
turns his attention squarely to solving the island's $72 billion
debt crisis.
Garcia Padilla's administration is facing a federal
corruption probe, and the governor's approval ratings have been
dismal, making him a long-shot for reelection. His former
secretary of state, David Bernier, as well as Puerto Rico Senate
President Eduardo Bhatia, are leading potential alternative
candidates from Garcia Padilla's Popular Democratic Party (PPD).
"We are fighting with all our strength to restructure debt
... and to meet our duty to our people to generate economic
development," Garcia Padilla said in Spanish, in a taped address
televised and livestreamed on Monday afternoon. "These battles
require all our time, all our energy."
His decision paves the way for a new PPD candidate whose
platform and popularity remain unknown, adding a new layer of
uncertainty to ongoing debt restructuring talks with the
island's creditors. It is unclear how Bernier or Bhatia would
match up against the rival New Progressive Party (PNP), which
has been more creditor-friendly than Garcia Padilla.
Polls suggested Garcia Padilla would have been an underdog
in a general election against the PNP.
'LAME DUCK'
These are not easy times to govern Puerto Rico. Mired in a
decade-long recession, the U.S. commonwealth faces a 45 percent
poverty rate and a shrinking tax base due to emigration. Garcia
Padilla has called for spending reforms and repayment cuts to
creditors, but bondholders are resistant to the reductions and
demand more spending reform and government transparency.
Laws block Puerto Rico from enforcing cuts through
bankruptcy, yet Garcia Padilla's lobbying efforts in Washington,
D.C., to push such legislative fixes have been slow-going.
His "lame-duck status could make him more aggressive" in
restructuring talks with creditors, said John Miller, co-head of
fixed income for Nuveen Asset Management, which holds around
$300 million in par value of insured Puerto Rican paper.
The governor will be "perhaps less willing to engage in tax
increases, and more willing to play hardball, including with
some strategic defaults," Miller said ahead of the announcement.
The island narrowly avoided default earlier this month, but
owes $332 million in constitutionally-guaranteed debt on January
1, and has said it would need to default on other debt to make
that payment and maintain essential services. It has not said
exactly which services it considers "essential."
Garcia Padilla also still will be in power next May, when
$422.8 million on Puerto Rico's senior Government Development
Bank notes come due. "I wouldn't see him as a lame duck
necessarily," said one creditor-side source. "He's going to have
actual legal power through a time when a brick wall" of debt
hits the island.
NO SURPRISE
Garcia Padilla's approval ratings were at just 12 percent,
according to an October poll by newspaper El Nuevo Dia, and
earlier this month federal officials charged 10 people tied to
his administration in a scheme to exchange favors for campaign
donations.
Especially damaging to Garcia Padilla's reelection chances,
he has faced strong opposition within his own party, especially
from mayors who feel he did not consult them on key decisions
impacting towns.
Under Puerto Rico's electoral system, all political offices
are contested on the same day, so whichever party is stronger on
Election Day is likely to enjoy four years of control at all
levels of government.
As a result, weak governors tend to face internal push-back
from mayors, whose support is crucial to any campaign because
they serve as a candidate's primary link to voters.
(Reporting by Nick Brown, Luc Cohen and a contributor in San
Juan; Additional reporting by Daniel Bases and Megan Davies in
New York; Writing by Nick Brown; Editing by Diane Craft)