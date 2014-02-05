NEW YORK Feb 5 Puerto Rico's governor on Wednesday said he will renegotiate loans requiring accelerated payments of as much as $940 million because the heavily indebted Caribbean island lost its investment-grade credit rating.

Gov. Alejandro Garcia Padilla, in a statement issued a day after Standard & Poor's downgraded Puerto Rico's main credit to junk, also said he would cut the current fiscal year's budget deficit by $170 million without layoffs.