Dec 14 Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia
Padilla on Monday said he would not seek a second four-year term
in next November's election, as the island struggles to resolve
a massive debt crisis.
Garcia Padilla's administration is facing a federal
corruption probe, and the governor's approval ratings have been
dismal, making him a long-shot for reelection. His former
secretary of state, David Bernier, as well as Puerto Rico Senate
President Eduardo Bhatia, are leading potential alternative
candidates from Garcia Padilla's Popular Democratic Party (PPD).
(Reporting by Nick Brown, Luc Cohen and a contributor in San
Juan, writing by Nick Brown; Editing by Diane Craft)