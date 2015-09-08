By Nick Brown
SAN JUAN, Sept 8 Puerto Rico, whose leaders have
complained of unequal federal treatment on healthcare, may get
some help from the state with the most Puerto Rican citizens
outside the island itself - New York.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo visited the U.S. commonwealth
on Tuesday, presenting a plan to assist Puerto Rico in seeking
federal investment to overhaul its healthcare system, and to
pressure the U.S. government to change healthcare funding
formulas.
As Puerto Rico struggles under $72 billion in debt, its fate
has become a talking point for many U.S. politicians, especially
in New York and Florida, which have high Puerto Rican voting
constituencies.
Cuomo, who led a delegation of New York leaders to the
Caribbean island, said in a Tuesday statement the trip was
"about fighting to achieve fairness and parity for Puerto Rico,"
whose 3.5 million residents are ineligible for the federal
health insurance exchange, even as insurers on the island pay
$1.85 million a year in Affordable Care Act taxes.
Leaders in New York, home to more than 1 million Puerto
Ricans, will pressure federal officials to change funding
formulas and to replenish the island's healthcare block grant,
Cuomo said.
New York Department of Health officials will help Puerto
Rico form a plan to transform its healthcare delivery system, as
New York did in 2011, as part of an application to the federal
government for money to help with the overhaul, Cuomo added.
Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla, who invited
Cuomo to the island's capital, San Juan, said in the statement,
"The fiscal sustainability of Puerto Rico depends in no small
part on Washington providing equitable healthcare treatment."
Healthcare represents some 20 percent of a Puerto Rican
economy saddled with $72 billion in debt.
Presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Marco Rubio
visited Puerto Rico on Friday, with Clinton, a Democrat,
addressing a healthcare panel and citing the "unfortunate legacy
of inconsistent" and "inequitable treatment of healthcare" on
the island.
New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, a
Puerto Rican and a member of Cuomo's delegation, said she
believes the New York governor's plan is politically attainable.
In an interview on Tuesday, she cited the high Puerto Rican
population in Florida, a key battleground state in next year's
presidential election.
"If the president can make this a priority, if we can get
this discussed in budgeting debates - we just have to be
united."
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)