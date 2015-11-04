SAN JUAN Nov 4 A planned rally in San Juan on
Thursday to pressure U.S. lawmakers to improve healthcare
funding for Puerto Rico will include appearances from New York
Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Healthcare represents some 20 percent of a Puerto Rican
economy saddled with $72 billion in debt and a 45 percent
poverty rate. Local doctors on Wednesday warned of a
"(Hurricane) Katrina-like" crisis if the issue is goes
unaddressed.
The rally is being organized by Puerto Rico's religious
leaders with participation from Governor Alejandro Garcia
Padilla, along with labor unions, education leaders and the
nonprofit Puerto Rico Healthcare Crisis Coalition (PRHCC).
The issue is especially resonant in New York, which is home
to more than 1 million residents with a connection to Puerto
Rico.
As a U.S. commonwealth, Puerto Rico pays the same Medicare
taxes as states while receiving 40 percent less in
reimbursement, and about 70 percent less in Medicaid, according
to figures provided by PRHCC.
The low reimbursement rates are leading many local
physicians to emigrate to the U.S. mainland, or to refuse to
accept Medicare and Medicaid. These government plans cover some
68 percent - 2.4 million - of Puerto Rico's 3.5 million
population.
The lack of reimbursement funds and an increasing paucity of
doctors are leading to an influx of patients at medical centers,
Dr. Antonio Puras-Baez, chair of the University of Puerto Rico's
urology department, said on Wednesday in a conference call with
reporters.
"My waiting period for cancer surgery is two-to-three
months," Puras-Baez said. "The patients are getting referred to
medical centers because no one else wants to take care of them."
The island also faces the impending dissipation in 2017 of a
federal block grant, which could further squeeze Medicaid
services.
Buried in debt and facing a potential default as early as
December, Puerto Rico is hard-pressed to make up the difference.
The U.S. Treasury, warning of a budding humanitarian crisis
on the island, has called on the U.S. Congress to improve
healthcare funding for Puerto Rico, as have high-profile U.S.
political leaders like Cuomo and Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton.
Dr. Jose Carlo-Izquierdo, a neurologist and former
Chancellor of UPR's medical sciences campus, told reporters on
the call about a girl who, diagnosed with an operable tumor,
lost her vision due in part to long wait times for surgery.
"We will have a Katrina-like situation," Carlo-Izquierdo
said, "maybe slower, but (ultimately) a tsunami."
