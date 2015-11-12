SAN JUAN Nov 12 Senator Chuck Grassley, who
chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on Thursday he will
convene a hearing on Puerto Rico's financial turmoil on Dec. 1.
Grassley, an Iowa Republican, said in a statement that he
wants to help the committee and the public "gain a better
understanding of the root cause of Puerto Rico's fiscal
problems, discuss what's currently being done, and consider what
options are available."
Puerto Rico, a U.S. commonwealth facing $70 billion in debt
and a roughly 45 percent poverty rate, is barred from filing for
bankruptcy under federal insolvency laws. Legislative proposals
to give the island access to a debt restructuring process have
been supported in one form or another by the island's
government, some presidential candidates, and the Obama
administration.
Lawmakers, however, have signaled that it might take
Congress a long time to enact a legislative solution for Puerto
Rico, and have urged the U.S. Treasury to do more to help the
island.
The Dec. 1 hearing coincides with a roughly $355 million
debt payment owed by Puerto Rico to some of its bondholders.
Moody's on Wednesday said it is likely Puerto Rico will default
on the debt, and Puerto Rico's governor, Alejandro Garcia
Padilla, has said the island would default if forced to choose
between paying debt and continuing vital services.
Garcia Padilla has asked creditors to restructure their debt
consensually, but has faced resistance from bondholders who
demand more fiscal reform within the island's government.
Republican lawmakers have taken similar positions. The
Senate Judiciary Committee oversees bankruptcy
policy, but Grassley said in Thursday's statement that
bankruptcy legislation for Puerto Rico should be accompanied by
fiscal reform on the island.
"Throwing taxpayer money at the island without" such reform,
he said, would fail to "resolve the underlying problems in
Puerto Rico."
Witnesses for the hearing will be announced at a later date,
the statement said.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)