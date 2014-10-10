UPDATE 1-ECB can provide emergency cash to French banks if needed -Nowotny
* Nowotny doesn't expect need for ELA after France's vote Sunday
NEW YORK Oct 10 Hedge funds did not take part in Puerto Rico's $1.2 billion short-term note sale on Friday, with external financing provided exclusively by a syndicate of banks, according to someone close to the transaction.
Puerto Rico sold $1.2 billion in Tax Revenue Anticipation Notes on Friday. A bank syndicate led by J.P. Morgan financed $900 million of the notes and the commonwealth's Government Development Bank financed the remaining $300 million. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by David Gregorio)
SHANGHAI, April 22 China's securities regulator has fined a former Shenzhen bourse official 251 million yuan ($36.5 million) for making illegal trades to profit from company IPOs, underscoring Beijing's drive to root out bad behaviour in its equities markets.