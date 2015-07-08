NEW YORK, July 8 U.S. Republicans on a House
committee failed to reach consensus on Wednesday about extending
Chapter 9 bankruptcy laws to Puerto Rico and expressed concern
that allowing the U.S. territory access to municipal bankruptcy
will not solve its debt crisis.
"A general concern was expressed that to provide Puerto
Rico's municipalities access to Chapter 9 of the Bankruptcy Code
would not, by itself, solve Puerto Rico's difficulties,"
Judiciary Committee chairman Bob Goodlatte and Subcommittee on
Regulatory Reform, Commercial and Antitrust Law chairman Tom
Marino said in a joint statement.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Bernard Orr)