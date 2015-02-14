Feb 14 A long-shot bill to give Puerto Rico's
ailing public agencies a chance to restructure their massive
debts under the section of U.S. bankruptcy law used by cities
such as Detroit and Stockton, California, will get a hearing
before a key congressional committee, according to two sources
familiar with the matter.
The House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Bob
Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican, plans to hear the bill in
coming weeks, both sources, who are familiar with the
committee's plans, said on Saturday.
The bill to allow Puerto Rico's power, water and highway
authorities to reorganize under Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy
Code is sponsored by the U.S. territory's non-voting
representative to Congress, Democrat Pedro Pierluisi. Of the
three, the Puerto Rico power authority, Prepa, is in the most
dire shape, laden with about $9 billion in debt and already deep
in restructuring negotiations with bondholders.
Pierluisi initially introduced the bill in July after the
Caribbean island's lawmakers enacted local legislation granting
the agencies similar debt-restructuring authority. On Feb. 6,
however, a federal court struck down that law, saying it
violated the U.S. Constitution by allowing a state government to
modify municipal debt.
Pierluisi last week said that Puerto Rico now should focus
efforts on ensuring it has access to Chapter 9, rather than
insisting it has the right to enact a local bankruptcy law.
While the committee's plan to give the bill a hearing offers
some reason for optimism, analysts have said previously its
prospects are slim in the Republican-led Congress.
In all, Puerto Rico and its agencies and other affiliates
have some $70 billion of debt floated within the U.S. municipal
bond market, where its bonds have long been popular with
investors thanks to triple-tax free status and relatively high
yields. The island economy remains mired in recession, and its
credit rating has been slashed deep into junk territory.
The Judiciary Committee's plan to hold a hearing was earlier
reported by the Wall Street Journal.
