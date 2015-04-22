UPDATE 2-Russia blocks Chinese social media app WeChat
MOSCOW, May 6 Russia has blocked access to Chinese social media app WeChat, developed by Tencent Holdings , for failing to give its contact details to the Russian communications watchdog.
NEW YORK, April 22 Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank (GDB) warned the government would likely shut down in three months because of lack of liquidity, and said a financing deal was currently unlikely, according to a letter sent to lawmakers.
The letter, which was dated April 21, was sent to Governor Alejandro Padilla, as well as the heads of Puerto Rico's Senate and House. It was signed by the government's fiscal team, including the head of the GDB and the Treasury Secretary. (Reporting by Edward Krudy. Editing by Andre Grenon)
* Polls predict Macron on course for comfortable win over Le Pen