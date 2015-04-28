(Adds background on Puerto Rico budget)
WASHINGTON, April 28 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew urged Puerto Rican officials on Tuesday to develop a
"credible" budget for 2016 as well as a long-term plan to right
the commonwealth's public finances, a Treasury official said.
Lew spoke by phone separately with Puerto Rico Governor
Alejandro Garcia Padilla and with local lawmakers, the official
said in a statement.
Lew's admonishment comes as the territory, which has more
than $70 billion in debt, confronts a budget crisis and
increasingly grim finances.
Garcia Padilla is expected to deliver his state of the
commonwealth speech in coming days, but the Bond Buyer reported
on Tuesday the address will not include his annual budget
proposal. He is putting the budget on hold because the
legislature has not passed tax legislation that would determine
how much revenue is available, the Bond Buyer said.
Last week top officials said the government of the U.S.
territory will likely shutdown in three months because of a
looming liquidity crisis. Then, on Tuesday, its Treasury
department confirmed its April tax revenues will likely fall
short of projections by at least $100 million.
Standard & Poor's Ratings recently cut Puerto Rico's credit
score deep into junk territory, CCC+, and gave it a negative
credit outlook to reflect a lack of consensus on its fiscal 2016
budget.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Lisa Lambert and Sandra
Maler)