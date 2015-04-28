(Adds background on Puerto Rico budget)

WASHINGTON, April 28 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew urged Puerto Rican officials on Tuesday to develop a "credible" budget for 2016 as well as a long-term plan to right the commonwealth's public finances, a Treasury official said.

Lew spoke by phone separately with Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla and with local lawmakers, the official said in a statement.

Lew's admonishment comes as the territory, which has more than $70 billion in debt, confronts a budget crisis and increasingly grim finances.

Garcia Padilla is expected to deliver his state of the commonwealth speech in coming days, but the Bond Buyer reported on Tuesday the address will not include his annual budget proposal. He is putting the budget on hold because the legislature has not passed tax legislation that would determine how much revenue is available, the Bond Buyer said.

Last week top officials said the government of the U.S. territory will likely shutdown in three months because of a looming liquidity crisis. Then, on Tuesday, its Treasury department confirmed its April tax revenues will likely fall short of projections by at least $100 million.

Standard & Poor's Ratings recently cut Puerto Rico's credit score deep into junk territory, CCC+, and gave it a negative credit outlook to reflect a lack of consensus on its fiscal 2016 budget. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Lisa Lambert and Sandra Maler)