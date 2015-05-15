(Adds context on the tax deal, details)
May 14 Puerto Rico's governing party reached a
tentative agreement on new tax measures, officials said
Thursday, potentially avoiding a government shutdown and paving
the way for a bond deal that could raise as much as $2.95
billion.
Under the terms of the agreement, which must be formally
voted on in the legislature, Puerto Rico will increase its
existing sales tax to 11.5 percent from its current 7 percent,
while moving to a value added tax (VAT) within a year, according
to Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla.
If ratified, the agreement would help remove a major
uncertainty for the U.S. territory which is struggling with $72
billion in debt and a stagnating economy.
Puerto Rico's budget plans have been is disarray after an
earlier VAT proposal was defeated in the House of
Representatives last month when six lawmakers from the
governor's Popular Democratic Party (PDP) refused to back it.
Padilla said the government would gain $1.2 billion in tax
revenues under the new measures, less than the $1.5 billion
projected under his original proposal to introduce 16 percent
VAT.
"We will have to make adjustments on government spending,
but they won't have to be the $1.5 billion we talked about if
nothing had been done," Padilla said, adding the government
would now need to cut about $500 million from the budget.
Puerto Rico has been largely dependent on hedge funds for
its financing after traditional municipal bond investors baulked
at the increased risks associated with its debt. Those funds
have been advocating for tax reforms as a way to raise revenues.
After the initial VAT proposal was defeated, a group of 34
hedge funds who hold about $4.5 billion of Puerto Rico's debt
said they planned to hire a litigation law firm to prepare for
"all potential outcomes".
The PDP reached agreement on the new proposal after a nine
hour meeting. Governor Padilla said he expected the legislature
to approve the deal within days, and that the increased sales
tax will be implemented about a month afterwards. The package
also includes a 4 percent tax on business-to-business services.
(Reporting by a contributor in San Juan Writing by Edward
Krudy; Editing by Miral Fahmy)