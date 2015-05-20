NEW YORK May 20 Puerto Rico's House of Representatives has delayed a vote on the introduction of new tax measures, designed to raise $1.2 billion in revenue, to allow time for amendments to be made to the bill, the House majority leader said on Wednesday.

The measures include a hike in the sales tax to 11.5 percent from 7 percent and are needed to help Puerto Rico secure market financing and avoid a government shutdown at the start of the next fiscal year, government officials say.

The House will reconvene on Thursday when a vote is likely to take place, majority leader Charlie Hernandez told reporters. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)