NEW YORK May 20 Puerto Rico's House of
Representatives has delayed a vote on the introduction of new
tax measures, designed to raise $1.2 billion in revenue, to
allow time for amendments to be made to the bill, the House
majority leader said on Wednesday.
The measures include a hike in the sales tax to 11.5 percent
from 7 percent and are needed to help Puerto Rico secure market
financing and avoid a government shutdown at the start of the
next fiscal year, government officials say.
The House will reconvene on Thursday when a vote is likely
to take place, majority leader Charlie Hernandez told reporters.
