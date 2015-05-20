(Adds details of budget proposal)

May 20 Puerto Rico's House of Representatives has delayed a vote on proposed new taxes, designed to raise $1.2 billion in revenue, to allow amendments to the bill, the House majority leader said on Wednesday.

The measures include a sales tax hike, to 11.5 percent from 7 percent, and are needed to help Puerto Rico secure market financing and avoid a government shutdown at the start of the next fiscal year, government officials say.

The House will reconvene on Thursday when a vote is likely to take place, majority leader Charlie Hernandez told reporters.

The delay came as Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla submitted a $9.8 billion spending plan for the fiscal year starting on July 1. The plan details $674 million spending cuts.

Hernandez said the House discussed various amendments, including several aimed at addressing demands by lawmakers, who had voted down a much more far-reaching tax bill that proposed a new value-added tax (VAT).

The amendments have already been discussed with the lawmakers, and only technical aspects need to be fine-tuned before putting the tax bill up for a vote on Thursday, Hernandez said.

"They have expressed they are in favor of the bill, and that the amendments meet their expectations," he said.

A new tax bill was filed with the House late on Monday after governing party lawmakers reached a compromise deal in a marathon meeting of the Popular Democratic Party's (PDP)legislative caucus the previous Thursday.

Five of the six dissident lawmakers agreed to hike the existing sales tax hike as a temporary measure to increase much-needed revenue but they have major concerns over plans to phase in a VAT within a year.

The dissident lawmakers, whose votes are necessary to approve the tax changes, also want the bill to include language that in their view reflects the entirety of an agreement reached with the territory's governor last Thursday.

The bill will move to the Senate provided it is passed in the House. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Frances Kerry and Richard Chang)