(Adds vote count)
May 21 Lawmakers in Puerto Rico's House of
Representatives voted on Thursday to introduce new tax measures
designed to raise $1.2 billion in revenue.
The measures, which need Senate approval, include a sales
tax hike to 11.5 percent from 7 percent and could help Puerto
Rico secure market financing and avoid a government shutdown
when the next fiscal year begins.
The vote draws a line under three weeks of wrangling among
majority lawmakers in the House. Governor Alejandro Garcia
Padilla's initial plan to overhaul the tax system was thrown
into disarray when lawmakers voted down in April a proposal that
would have introduced a new value added tax.
The legislation passed the House with 26 votes in favor, 24
against, and one abstention.
The governor also introduced a $9.8 billion budget on
Wednesday that details $674 million spending cuts. When that is
passed the government will seek short-term financing it says it
needs to prevent a government shutdown from July 1, the
governor's chief of staff said on Tuesday.
Putting a budget in place with increased tax revenues could
also pave the way for a larger long-term financing deal with
hedge funds of up to $2.95 billion.
Puerto Rico's benchmark government bonds hit their highest
level in more than a month on Thursday in a 5-day rally sparked
by the agreement on new revenue-raising tax measures last week.
Puerto Rico's general obligation bonds that carry an 8
percent coupon and expire in 2035, a $3.5 billion tranche sold
mainly to hedge fund last year, hit 83 cents on the dollar, the
highest level since April 13.
While the budget and the tax measures appeared to offer some
progress in tackling Puerto Rico's fiscal crisis, Moody's
Investors Service on Thursday cut Puerto Rico's bond ratings
further into junk status.
Moody's said it was unlikely Puerto Rico would be able to
access markets by the June 30 fiscal year-end and might have to
prioritize debt payments.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Ken Wills and Richard
Chang)