(Adds graphics link, adds Puerto Rico will make GO debt
payment)
By Megan Davies
NEW YORK, June 30 U.S. fund manager
OppenheimerFunds, the largest holder of Puerto Rico debt among
U.S. municipal bond funds, warned the island it stands ready to
defend the terms of bonds it holds, a day after the governor
said he wanted to restructure debt and postpone bond payments.
Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla could be
heading toward a fight with creditors unwilling to take reduced
payouts as he tries to restructure the island's $73 billion debt
to relieve its fiscal problems.
OppenheimerFunds, with about $4.5 billion exposure to Puerto
Rico according to Morningstar, said it believed the island could
repay bondholders while providing essential services to citizens
and growing the economy. It said it stood ready "to defend the
previously agreed to terms in each and every bond indenture."
"We are disheartened that Governor Padilla, in a public
forum, has called for negotiations with other creditors,
representing and including the millions of individual Americans
that hold Puerto Rico municipal bonds," a spokesman for
Oppenheimer said in a statement.
Garcia Padilla said on Monday his goal was to come up with a
negotiated moratorium with bondholders to postpone debt payments
for a number of years.
Puerto Rico's bonds fell sharply for a second session on
Tuesday, with general obligation 8 percent bonds maturing in
2035 as low as $64.50 versus a low of $68.75 on Monday. Almost
10 percent of municipal bonds that traded Monday were Puerto
Rico-related, according to Janney Capital Markets.
Garcia Padilla's remarks prompted credit rating agencies
Standard & Poor's and Fitch to further cut their ratings on the
island's bonds. S&P said a default, distressed exchange or
redemption of Puerto Rico's debt within the next six months
seemed inevitable.
The commonwealth is still making payments. On Tuesday it
made its final payment on a $900 million short-term loan,
according to a source close to the banks. It will also make a
coupon payment of $645.2 million on its general obligation debt,
due Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter said.
The island's utility PREPA, with around $9 billion of debt,
and creditors have been discussing a deal for the utility to
avoid a potential default on $400 million payment due Wednesday,
a source familiar with the talks said.
Puerto Rico's deepening financial crisis could speed up an
exodus of money from U.S. municipal bond funds.
U.S. open-ended municipal bond funds have $11 billion of
Puerto Rico bonds and nearly 53 percent of such funds have
exposure to the commonwealth, According to Morningstar. Those
with the biggest exposure include Franklin Templeton, Goldman
Sachs and MainStay.
(Reporting by Megan Davies and Tim McLaughlin; editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe and Cynthia Osterman)