NEW YORK Aug 6 U.S. fund managers and major
Puerto Rico investors OppenheimerFunds and Franklin Advisors on
Thursday demanded that funds be made available for payment by
the island's Public Finance Corp (PFC), warning that its failure
to make a bondholder payment due Aug. 1 violated Puerto Rican
law.
Puerto Rico defaulted on debt of its PFC bonds on Monday by
paying only a fraction of what was due, showing the depth of the
island's economic and cashflow problems and potentially opening
the door to broader defaults and litigation from bondholders.
"This missed debt service payment will impact individual
holders of PFC Bonds, investors in the mutual funds of
OppenheimerFunds and Franklin," the funds said in a letter dated
Aug. 5 addressed to the PFC.
"The path that the current administration has chosen will
steer Puerto Rico towards litigation and create further
deterioration in the capital markets' trust in Puerto Rico,
potentially leading to years of economic turmoil for the people
of Puerto Rico."
OppenheimerFunds is the largest holder of Puerto Rico debt
among U.S. municipal bond funds with about $4.5 billion
exposure, and Franklin the second largest with about $2.3
billion, according to recent data from Morningstar.
The funds said in the letter that the failure to pay was
"unprecedented" and "violates the requirements of Puerto Rican
law."
The funds demanded that the island's treasury secretary
advance funds to PFC, saying that the legislative acts
authorizing the notes that secure the bonds require Puerto Rico
to honor payments.
"The Treasury Secretary must now exercise that power and
advance funds to PFC so that it may make the August Payment,"
they said.
The funds added that PFC must take all actions necessary to
collect on the notes, including compelling Puerto Rico's
Government Development Bank and/or its Treasury Secretary to
transfer funds to the Trustee for purposes of making the August
payment.
Documents the PFC had previously filed say bondholders may
not start a lawsuit unless they have filed notice of a request
to cure a breach, and that the commonwealth be given reasonable
time to respond.
A spokeswoman for the commonwealth declined immediate
comment.
"It's likely that there will be litigation over the PFC
default," said Lisa Washburn, managing director at Municipal
Market Analytics. "There typically is litigation when an issuer
defaults on bond payments."
(Reporting by Megan Davies; additional reporting by Jessica
DiNapoli; editing by Diane Craft)