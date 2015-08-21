NEW YORK Aug 21 Puerto Rico on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that blocks the restructuring of the commonwealth's public agencies.

In a petition seeking the court's review, which was provided by one of the island's lawyers, Puerto Rico said the lower court erred in concluding that U.S. bankruptcy law blocks the restructuring of the agencies' debts.

Puerto Rico also said the lower court decision leaves its public utilities in a legal "no man's land" because neither federal law nor the island's own law permits the needed restructuring.

