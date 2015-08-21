(Adds quote from professor, background about likelihood of
NEW YORK Aug 21 Puerto Rico on Friday asked the
U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that blocks the
restructuring of the commonwealth's public agencies, as the
island grapples with trying to restructure its huge debt load.
In a petition seeking the court's review, which was provided
by one of the island's lawyers, Puerto Rico said a lower court
erred in concluding that U.S. bankruptcy law blocks the
restructuring of the agencies' debts.
Puerto Rico also said the lower court decision leaves its
public utilities in a legal "no man's land" because neither
federal law nor the island's own law permits the needed
restructuring.
"That decision leaves Puerto Rico's public utilities, and
the 3.5 million American citizens who depend on them, at the
mercy of their creditors," the commonwealth said. "This court's
review is warranted - and soon."
Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla shocked
investors in June when he said the island's debt, totaling $72
billion, was unpayable and required restructuring. The island
has been in recession for nearly a decade.
Puerto Rico passed the so-called Recovery Act last year to
give certain public corporations, with around $20 billion in
debt, the ability to restructure financially in an orderly
process.
That was struck down by a federal court in Puerto Rico in
February after bondholders in the island's power authority,
argued in a lawsuit that the legislation contravened the U.S.
bankruptcy code, which expressly excludes Puerto Rico. A U.S.
appeals court in July affirmed the lower court decision.
A separate effort is underway in Congress to gain support
for extending U.S. Chapter 9 to Puerto Rico entities.
"The basic question is whether Congress can say to the
states that Chapter 9 is the only way to restructure municipal
debt," said Stephen Lubben, a bankruptcy expert and law
professor at Seton Hall university school of law. "Trouble is,
Puerto Rico, which is not a full fledged state, has had trouble
getting the courts to focus on that issue."
The Supreme Court typically hears arguments in only about 70
to 75 of the thousands of cases it is asked each year to
consider, most often when lower courts are divided on an issue.
Puerto Rico said no such split is realistically possible in
its case given its "anomalous treatment" under U.S. bankruptcy
law. But it said the court should step in as the island tries to
arrest a "financial meltdown" that threatens its future.
