(Adds quote from Moody's, bondholder, updates prices)
By Megan Davies
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Puerto Rico's electric power
utility PREPA has agreed with a bondholder group to reduce its
$9 billion debt, a significant step towards restructuring the
obligations of the U.S. territory, although the deal will be
classed by credit ratings agencies as another default from the
indebted island.
Under the deal with the so-called ad hoc group representing
about 35 percent of its bondholders, those creditors would swap
their bonds for new notes, receiving 85 percent of their
existing bond claims, according to a statement from the utility.
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's said the deal was a
distressed exchange and "we would consider PREPA to be in
default if this restructuring were to occur" and would lower the
ratings on its outstanding debt to a D. S&P currently rates
PREPA's bonds at CC.
Moody's said the announcement of a deal meant "a default in
the form of a distressed exchange transaction is likely this
year." Moody's currently rates the bonds Caa3.
The deal was reached late Tuesday night according to
sources. Bondholders holding around $2.9 billion have agreed to
swap and the group believes the deal will also attract the
retail base which represents $3.1 billion, according to a source
familiar with the situation.
Puerto Rico's Governor, Alejandro Garcia Padilla said
Wednesday the deal was the next step towards PREPA getting the
liquidity to invest in its infrastructure, which would create
jobs and spur economic growth.
"I hope this process - and its outcome - will further
confirm our commitment to work collaboratively with our
creditors to find satisfactory solutions for them and the people
of Puerto Rico and their families."
PREPA bonds rallied broadly on the deal, with bonds due 2028
at around 68 cents, versus 56 cents on Tuesday and bonds due
2019 at around 100 cents from 98 cents on Monday.
"The workout was much better than we expected," said Ben
Eiler, managing partner at First Southern Securities in Puerto
Rico, which holds PREPA debt. Eiler said that a 15 percent cut
was acceptable.
Finding a solution for PREPA had been seen as a critical
test for the U.S. territory to overcome political and other
challenges in fixing other indebted entities.
In June, Garcia Padilla said that the U.S. territory could
not afford to pay its debts, totaling $72 billion, adding that
all Puerto Rico's bonds were now negotiable.
On Aug. 1 Puerto Rico defaulted on its debt by paying only a
fraction of what was due on its Public Finance Corp bonds.
It marked the most notable default in the U.S. $3.7 trillion
municipal bonds market since Detroit defaulted on $1.45 billion
of insured pension bonds before filing for bankruptcy in 2013.
In its statement on Wednesday, PREPA said it will continue
negotiating with its bond insurers as well as those lenders who
were not party to the deal.
Under the accord reached with the ad hoc group, bondholders
will have the option to receive securitization bonds that will
pay cash interest at a rate of 4 percent to 4.75 percent,
depending on the rating obtained, or convertible capital
appreciation securitization bonds that will accrete interest at
a rate of 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent for the first five years.
In either case, the bonds cannot be called for 10 years
afterwards which then can be called at par, according to a term
sheet released by PREPA. The securitization bonds will receive
interest in cash or capital appreciation only for the first five
years following issuance, the term sheet said. The scheduled
maturity is in 2043.
Terms of the deal states that the bonds must receive an
investment grade rating from at least one of the three major
ratings agencies.
"(The deal) provides PREPA with a fresh start and financial
flexibility, with bondholders providing meaningful sacrifices to
make that happen," said Stephen Spencer of Houlihan Lokey, the
PREPA Bondholder Group's financial advisor, in a statement.
The deal, assuming participation from 75 percent of
uninsured bondholders outside the group, is forecast to reduce
PREPA's total debt principal by $670 million and save more than
$700 million in principal and interest payments over the next
five years, said PREPA's Chief Restructuring Officer Lisa
Donahue in a statement.
Under a forbearance agreement with creditors, PREPA was safe
from lawsuits as the two sides negotiated. Creditors could have
terminated the deal if a restructuring pact was not reached by
midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
PREPA said on Wednesday it agreed to an extension of the
forbearance agreements through Sept. 18, 2015 with all the
creditors party to the original deal except bond insurer
National Public Finance Guarantee Corporation, a unit of MBIA
Assured Guaranty, another bond insurer, was also
party to the forbearance deal.
Shares of Assured Guaranty rose 5 percent while MBIA rose 14
percent. Puerto Rico banks were also sharply higher such as
Popular Inc, up 6 percent, and OFG Bancorp up 22 percent.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; additional reporting by Jessica
DiNapoli; Editing by W Simon and Diane Craft)