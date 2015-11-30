SAN JUAN Nov 30 Puerto Rico's governor
Alejandro Garcia Padilla said he will decide on Monday afternoon
or Tuesday morning whether to make a bond payment due Dec. 1,
following negotiations with the U.S. territory's Government
Development Bank (GDB).
"There are creditors of the Government Development Bank
that continue to negotiate with the bank today," Garcia Padilla
told journalists in San Juan during a press conference, in
reference to the Dec. 1 payment. "Depending on those
negotiations, I would be making the decision today in the
afternoon, and tomorrow morning."
Moody's credit agency has predicted that Puerto Rico will
default on at least a portion of its scheduled debt on Dec. 1,
which consist primarily of $355 million of debt service on notes
issued by the GDB.
(Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; writing by Megan
Davies; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)