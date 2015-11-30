(Adds governor's quotes, details on debt payments)
SAN JUAN/NEW YORK Nov 30 Puerto Rico Governor
Alejandro Garcia Padilla said he will decide on Monday afternoon
or Tuesday morning whether to make a bond payment due Dec. 1, in
what could be another default from the indebted island that
skipped part of a bond payment in August.
A further default from Puerto Rico, facing more than $70
billion in total debt, could trigger lawsuits, shake bond prices
and would show the drastic action the government is taking to
keep the island running.
Moody's credit agency has predicted that Puerto Rico will
default on at least a portion of its scheduled debt on Dec. 1,
which consists primarily of $355 million of debt service on
notes issued by the U.S. territory's Government Development Bank
(GDB).
"There are creditors of the Government Development Bank that
continue to negotiate with the bank today," Garcia Padilla said
at a news conference in San Juan on Monday, in reference to the
Dec. 1 payment. "Depending on those negotiations, I would be
making the decision today in the afternoon, and tomorrow
morning."
Garcia Padilla said that the government was analyzing the
impact that making the payment would have on essential
government services.
Puerto Rico in August defaulted for the first time, paying
only $628,000 of a $58 million payment due on its Public Finance
Corp bonds.
There are two parts of the GDB debt due on Tuesday - $81.4
million of non-general obligation-backed debt and $273.3 million
of notes backed by the commonwealth's general obligation
guarantee, according to Moody's.
In a recent note, the rating agency anticipated that a
default on the guaranteed debt could trigger legal action on
behalf of general obligation bond creditors.
Moody's said a default on either security would show that
the commonwealth is "forced to miss debt service payments in
favor of providing essential government services because of its
increasingly weak liquidity position."
"There would be a new round of selling pressure if they
default," said John Miller, co-head of fixed income for Nuveen
Asset Management. He said that if Puerto Rico defaults on GDB
debt that carries a commonwealth guarantee, the chance of it
making a general obligation bond payment on Jan. 1 "would drop
precipitously."
Puerto Rico also has a $331.6 million general obligation
debt payment due on Jan. 1 and a $9.8 million payment of
non-general obligation debt, according to a source familiar with
the situation.
The minority leader in the Puerto Rico House of
Representatives, Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, said it was a mistake
for Puerto Rico to default in August as the "damage inflicted to
Puerto Rico's credibility in news headlines around the world,
far exceeded (that) needed to satisfy that debt to the
creditors."
Tuesday's GDB debt is a small piece of broad discussions
between Puerto Rico and its creditors. The island has said it
wants to create a universal exchange offer, or "superbond,"
whereby holders in several different credits could exchange debt
for a single new bond.
(Reporting by a contributor in San Juan and Megan Davies in New
York; Additional reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Alan Crosby)