NEW YORK Nov 17 The Puerto Rico Electric Power
Authority (PREPA) should outsource collections of inactive
accounts, overhaul its customer collection practices and cutoff
service to public corporations which are not paying, according
to a report prepared by FTI consulting released on Monday.
The report was the first of three studies commissioned as
part as a restructuring of PREPA's business that was agreed upon
in a forbearance agreement with bondholders. The restructuring
could lead to a write down to PREPA's over $9 billion in debt
early next year.
