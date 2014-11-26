(Adds details on bond sale, proposed oil tax hike)
Nov 26 Puerto Rico's public transit system will
shut down on Monday if lawmakers do not increase a tax on oil,
the U.S. commonwealth's Government Development Bank said, in
what would be a major escalation of the island's debt crisis.
The possible shutdown of Puerto Rico's buses and commuter
train services threatens a fragile economy and would be a
further blow to residents already facing budget cuts.
"The HTA (Highways and Transportation Authority) does not
have sufficient income or liquidity to meet its payroll
obligations for December," the bank said in a statement. "Given
this fiscal picture, as indicated by the governor, public
transport services will close next Monday."
Without proceeds from a bond sale that the oil tax hike is
intended to back, the island could also lack the liquidity to
meet government emergencies in 2015, the GDB said in a statement
on Wednesday. It has contingency plans to postpone loans for
public works and stop disbursement of municipal and government
loans, it said.
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla has been unable to
convince enough members of his own party to back a 68 percent
increase to a tax on crude oil, which was expected to be passed
last week. He convened a special session of the legislature on
Monday, but lawmakers called a recess until Dec. 1.
Puerto Rico has delayed a bond sale of up to $2.9 billion
until early 2015 which it had been aiming to complete this year
using the proceeds of the oil tax increase. The government
planned to increase its tax on crude oil to $15.50 per barrel
from $6.25 to raise $178 million a year to back the bonds.
