Nov 28 The U.S. Department of Transport warned
Puerto Rico that it could jeopardize future funding if it goes
ahead with a planned shutdown of its public transit network on
Monday, as a local union leader urged bus drivers to show up for
work as normal.
In what would be a major escalation of Puerto Rico's debt
crisis, the local government is planning to shut down its bus
and suburban train service after lawmakers were unable to agree
to hike its oil tax by 68 percent, to back a vital bond sale of
up to $2.9 billion. Buses and the suburban Tren Urbano serve
75,000 people daily.
The U.S. government pays billions of dollars annually to
Puerto Rico for items such as grants for transport projects,
healthcare and social security. The warnings apply to
transport-related financing.
Two letters from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA)
and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) warned Miguel
Torres, Puerto Rico's transport secretary, that the shutdown
could breach commitments to maintain a basic level of operations
needed to carry out safety and security duties.
"Failure to fulfill these capacity obligations or your
responsibility to properly protect federal assets could
jeopardize future federal funding or potentially result in a
debt to the federal government," the FTA said in a letter dated
Wednesday, Nov. 26.
The letters were posted on local news website Noticel. The
FHWA and the FTA could not immediately be reached for comment.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For links to the letters:
here
documents/1d9283058ff742eebc4abb7196595555.pdf
here
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Adding to potential confusion on the scheduled day of
shutdown, the president of the United Workers Metropolitan Bus
(TUAMA) Authority, Antonio Diaz Lopez, urged employees to report
to work on Monday, according to local press reports. He said
workers could be paid retroactively if authorities did not have
funds to pay salaries in mid-December.
Governor Garcia Padilla has said that the Metropolitan Bus
Authority and the Tren Urbano will stop Dec. 1 because there is
no money to pay salaries on Dec. 15. The Highway and
Transportation Authority is also planning to cease operations on
Monday, according to the FHWA letter.
The FHWA warned that the federal government would not meet
any claims resulting from contracts canceled due to the shutdown
and said it was "deeply concerned that if PRHTA (Puerto Rico
Highways and Transportation Authority) ceases operations, it may
be unable to meet these federal requirements."
Puerto Rico is struggling with over $70 billion in debt and
its economy has been in or near recession for the last eight
years. It is in the process of restructuring its electric power
authority PREPA, which could lead to a writedown to over $9
billion in debt.
(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Edward Krudy; editing by
Megan Davies and Bernard Orr)