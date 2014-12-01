(Updates with quote from lawmaker)
SAN JUAN Dec 1 Lawmakers in Puerto Rico
resisted efforts to raise a tax on crude oil at a planned 68
percent on Monday, arguing for amendments to the bill they said
would soften the blow of the tax that the U.S. commonwealth
needs to raise up to $2.9 billion in crucial financing.
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla had threatened to shut
down the island's public transit network from Monday if no deal
was reached but backed down in a televised speech on Sunday
night, saying that there was a last minute agreement on the
measure.
But by late Monday there were still holdouts against the new
tax with the session in the House expected to run late.
One of the most prominent holdouts, Luis Raul Torres Cruz,
said to support the bill it would need to be clearly linked to
tax reform expected to be approved early next year and provide
income tax relief to individuals and businesses. He also wants a
60-day review period to find less onerous alternative revenue
sources.
"Since the beginning of this process this has been my
position on the oil tax," Torres Cruz said in a statement. If
the amendments are not included, Torres Cruz said he "would be
obliged to vote against the House bill."
Garcia Padilla said on Sunday that the oil tax increase
would cost a typical Puerto Rican family $1.17 a week, while a
planned tax reform expected to be introduced early next year
would deliver "savings that will compensate taxpayers by much
more with reduced income taxes".
Mass transit users in San Juan expressed relief Monday
morning that the transport was working, a day after an
eleventh-hour deal was announced by the governor to halt an
expected shutdown, but said a planned crude oil tax hike would
hurt.
The local government had been planning to shut its bus and
city train service after the governor was unable to convince
enough members of his party to support the measure.
"Of course the shutdown would have affected me," said
Miriam Medina, 61, who uses the train to get to work in the Hato
Rey financial district. However, she said the solution - an
increase in the oil tax - would hit her just as hard.
"They keep increasing taxes on the working class," she said,
citing increased water and electric rates and previous tax
increases. "The people can't take anymore with all of these
increases."
The oil tax increase, to $15.50 per barrel from $9.25, would
back a bond sale of up to $2.9 billion, which would repay a $2.2
billion loan to the island's government development bank from
the Highway & Transportation Authority, as well as support mass
transit operations. The bond issue has been pushed back from
November into early 2015
(Reporting by Reuters in Puerto Rico and Edward Krudy in New
York; Editing by Megan Davies, Bernard Orr)