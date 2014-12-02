SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico Dec 2 Puerto Rico's House of Representatives passed a bill to increase a tax on crude oil by around 68 percent on Tuesday, in a move that helps facilitate a crucial bond sale of up to $2.9 billion.

After more than a week of political wrangling, the House passed the bill with 26 votes in favor, 18 against, and one abstention, according to the House of Representatives official report. Six representatives did not vote. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Diane Craft)