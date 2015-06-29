UPDATE 2-Brazil inflation hits lowest in nearly 10 years in April

(Adds data, market reaction, economist's comment) By Silvio Cascione BRASILIA, May 10 Brazil's annual inflation rate fell in April to its lowest level in nearly 10 years, bolstering the view of a steep interest rate cut by the central bank at the end of this month. Consumer prices rose 4.08 percent in the 12 months through April, slightly below market forecasts for a 4.10 percent increase and compared with an increase of 4.57 percent in the year to March, the national st