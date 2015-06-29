(Recasts with comments from newly hired adviser, report
NEW YORK, June 29 Puerto Rico is "insolvent" and
will soon run out of cash, according to a newly appointed
adviser to the commonwealth who was the judge who oversaw the
historic bankruptcy of Detroit.
The U.S. territory's future hinges on gaining eligibility
for debt restructuring under the U.S. bankruptcy code, a process
it does not currently have access to, said Steven Rhodes, who
retired as a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge earlier this year and
has been retained by Puerto Rico to help solve its problems. He
stressed that bankruptcy would not be a "bailout".
Puerto Rico "urgently needs our help," Rhodes said on Monday
at a meeting where a dire fiscal report on the island by former
economists of the International Monetary Fund was presented to
the government. "It can no longer pay its debts, it will soon
run out of cash to operate, its residents and businesses will
suffer," he said.
The report, which Puerto Rico commissioned last February to
analyze its economic and financial stability and growth
prospects, showed Puerto Rico faces tough decisions on brutal
reforms and a possible debt restructuring to relieve its $73
billion debt burden.
"The situation is dire, and I mean really dire," said former
IMF economist Anne Krueger, co-author of the report, as she
presented it to the island's government on Monday. "The needed
measures may face political resistance but failure to address
the issues would affect even more the people of Puerto Rico."
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said that over the next
week leaders would host meetings and briefings and tell citizens
the steps the commonwealth is taking to address Puerto Rico's
problems.
Puerto Rico faces crunch time this week - ironically at the
same time as does debt-laden Greece - with a
Tuesday deadline to agree to a restructuring of its electric
power utility PREPA or agree to extend the deadline. Another
deadline looms on Wednesday, for paying various bonds including
its general obligation debt.
Citizens of Puerto Rico could face tough measures such as
fewer teachers, higher property taxes and suspension of the
minimum wage, if Puerto Rico follows the report's
recommendations of debt restructuring and austerity measures.
The report, made available late Sunday, said Puerto Rico's
fiscal problems are much worse than assumed and that the island
needs to restructure its debts because tax rises and spending
cuts alone would not be enough of a fix.
Bondholders, even those who own government debt that is
generally regarded as sacrosanct, would have to take a hit under
the report's recommendations.
"We must make difficult decisions to meet the challenges we
now know are ahead," Padilla said in a statement.
The governor will make a televised address to the
commonwealth at 1700 EDT (2100 GMT) on Monday.
U.S. GOVERNMENT INVOLVEMENT UNLIKELY
The U.S. government seems unlikely to get involved despite
months of talks between Puerto Rico and the U.S. Treasury about
options to seek financial help, according to a source familiar
with the situation on Friday.
"There's no one in the administration or in D.C. that's
contemplating a federal bailout of Puerto Rico," a White House
spokesman said.
The prospect of a debt restructuring spooked investors and
sent Puerto Rico's benchmark general obligation bonds that carry
an 8 percent coupon and mature in 2035 down 8
percent. Shares of monoline bond insurers with exposure to
Puerto Rico's securities fell sharply. Assured Guaranty
shares fell 9.9 percent while MBIA Inc fell 13.9
percent.
The report recommended a debt restructure via a voluntary
exchange of existing bonds for new ones with a longer or lower
debt service profile.
The New York Times on Sunday cited Padilla as saying the
island's debts were not payable and that creditors would
probably have to take significant concessions such as five-year
payment deferrals.
"We have to negotiate the debt," Senate President Eduardo
Bhatia said as legislative leaders announced they would approve
the 2016 fiscal budget on Monday.
