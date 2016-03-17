March 17 The U.S. Congress must protect Puerto
Rico from investor lawsuits so that the island's government can
face a debt crisis, Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said on
Thursday.
Leaders in Congress agree that Puerto Rico needs an
independent board to help face $70 billion in debt and a 45
percent poverty rate but Padilla said the island needs more
urgent help.
"Congress can legislate a stay on any legal action until
that oversight board kicks in," Padilla said in a conference
call with reporters.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker and Dan Bases; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)