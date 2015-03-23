By Edward Krudy
| NEW YORK, March 23
NEW YORK, March 23 Puerto Rico's government has
tasked former IMF employees to help move the U.S. territory to
more rigorous financial disclosure standards typically used by
sovereign nations to make them more appealing to buyers of
emerging-market debt.
Investors have been calling for consolidated financial
reporting across all government entities, including the shaky
pension system, that would give a more accurate picture of
Puerto Rico's liabilities and cash needs. The U.S. commonwealth
is expected to sell $2.95 billion of bonds in May.
The increased flow of information could mirror an
International Monetary Fund Article IV mission reporting on a
member country and lead to more regular disclosures, one hedge
fund investor, who asked not to be named, said.
"That's the feedback that we and a lot of other investors
have given them," said the investor, who holds Puerto Rico's
government debt. He said that without those elements, it would
be "a lot harder for them to raise money."
Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank (GDB) confirmed it
had hired a consultancy firm with former IMF staffers but
declined to name the firm. Todd Hagerman, head of investor
relations at the GDB, said the disclosures would align Puerto
Rico with distressed sovereigns.
"If you were to look at any of the troubled sovereigns,
whether its Spain, Portugal, Argentina, they all utilize that
format in terms of their financials," said Hagerman.
In striving to approximate IMF standards, Puerto Rico would
be unique among issuers in the municipal bond market where
relatively lax disclosure and accounting practices have meant
the island has not had to be as forthcoming with information.
Accounting standards vary among muni issuers, who provide
far fewer details than in other markets.
As a U.S. territory, Puerto Rico does not have access to IMF
borrowing, but mirroring IMF standards could boost investor
confidence, especially at a time when talk of a default by the
island's lawmakers has raised concerns.
As well as Article IV reports, the IMF also advocates more
regular and deeper disclosure practices described in the IMF's
data dissemination guidelines. Hagerman did not say which IMF
standards Puerto Rico would follow.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Alan Crosby)