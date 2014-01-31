BRIEF-Cliffside Capital reports 2nd limited partnership funding facility
* Cliffside Capital-announces that Cal Lp has entered a funding facility with a Canadian Life Insurance Company
NEW YORK Jan 31 Puerto Rico bonds facing possible junk ratings are no longer part of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index because of the debt's outsized yields and spotty liquidity, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Friday.
The policy shift, announced Jan. 8 and effective on Friday, raises worries that demand for Puerto Rico debt from investors tracking the index will soften when the Caribbean island is readying a bond sale or other possible financing.
Meant to track general obligation and other investment-grade, tax-exempt U.S. municipal bonds, the S&P index excludes healthcare, multifamily housing and other generally riskier sectors.
"Puerto Rico municipal bonds are now trading at levels more appropriate for high yield taxable corporate bonds," S&P Dow Jones said. "Puerto Rico municipal bonds also are experiencing varying degrees of liquidity ... (and) no longer meet the objective established by this investable investment grade index."
With a shrinking economy, Puerto Rico has outstanding bond debt of about $70 billion with tax-free yields sometimes over 10 percent. All three U.S. credit-rating agencies rate it as barely investment grade and are considering rating downgrades to junk.
A downgrade could spur selling of Puerto Rico bonds by investors limited to investment-grade securities and raise the island's borrowing costs.
S&P Dow Jones said Puerto Rico bonds would stay in other indices such as the S&P Municipal Bond Index and the S&P Taxable Municipal Bond Index.
Puerto Rico debt has rallied some in recent weeks after a steep selloff that began in September, with the S&P Municipal Bond Puerto Rico Index so far this year posting returns of 2.3 percent. For all of 2013, negative returns were 20.46 percent.
* Cliffside Capital-announces that Cal Lp has entered a funding facility with a Canadian Life Insurance Company
WASHINGTON, April 21 The U.S. Department of Justice threatened on Friday to cut off funding to California as well as eight cities and counties across the United States, escalating a Trump administration crackdown on so-called sanctuary cities that do not cooperate with federal immigration authorities.