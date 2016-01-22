NEW YORK Jan 22 The Association of Financial
Guaranty Insurers (AFGI) said on Friday that granting bankruptcy
protections to the government of Puerto Rico, which is
struggling to pay its debts, would jeopardize its ability to
reach a consensual debt restructuring.
In a letter to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul
Ryan, the association said it applauded U.S. Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew's urging legislation outlining strong financial
oversight for the Commonwealth to implement fiscal and economic
reforms.
While pointing out that Lew did not explicitly join Puerto
Rico's call for bankruptcy protection, AFGI said: "We remain
concerned with any federal legislation that would authorize, or
incentivize Puerto Rico to pursue nonconsensual restructuring of
bonds issued by Puerto Rico or its public corporations."
Lew was in Puerto Rico on Wednesday to meet with the
island's governor, Alejandro Garcia Padilla, as well as business
and labor leaders. He again urged the U.S. Congress to pass
legislation by the end of March to help the island handle its
roughly $70 billion debt load.
Puerto Rico has begun to default on some of its bond issues
and is negotiating with creditors to restructure its borrowings,
but is facing a lawsuit from bond insurers who backed its debt.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases and Megan Davies; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)