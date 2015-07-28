BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, July 28 The Obama administration urged the U.S. Congress on Tuesday to pass legislation that would give Puerto Rico's government access to bankruptcy courts so it can restructure its "unsustainable liabilities."
"By granting Puerto Rico access to an orderly bankruptcy regime as soon as possible, Congress can help put Puerto Rico - and the millions of U.S. citizens who live there - on the best path to a sustained recovery," Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in a letter to the top lawmaker on the Senate Finance Committee. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Sandra Maler and Lisa Lambert)
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.